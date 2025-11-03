MillenniumPost
BY MPost3 Nov 2025 12:36 AM IST
The Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 observed from October 27 at Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, concluded with a renewed resolve towards integrity, transparency & accountability in organisation. The initiative was organised under the theme ‘Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility’ as per the guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission. Vinod Pal, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), RCF, highlighted the importance of adopting preventive vigilance measures & cultivating a corruption-free work culture.

