The Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 observed from October 27 at Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, concluded with a renewed resolve towards integrity, transparency & accountability in organisation. The initiative was organised under the theme ‘Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility’ as per the guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission. Vinod Pal, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), RCF, highlighted the importance of adopting preventive vigilance measures & cultivating a corruption-free work culture.