The week-long observance of vigilance awareness was concluded with the closing ceremony held at POWERGRID. During the closing ceremony, D K Madan, CVO welcomed Hari Mohan, IOFS, ex chairman & director general, Indian Ordnance Factories. R K Tyagi, director (operations) and G Ravisankar, director (finance) attended the event. The Annual Vigilance House Journal of POWERGRID ‘Candour’ was also released by the dignitaries on this occasion.