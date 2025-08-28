Vietjet unveils limited-time sale on flights to Vietnam

MUMBAI: Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet has launched a limited-time sale offering airfares starting at Rs 11 (excluding taxes and fees) on flights linking India and Vietnam. The offer runs until August 30 and applies to travel between October 1, 2025, and May 27, 2026.

The airline, which operates direct connections from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, said several hundred thousand seats will be available under the scheme.

Passengers booking during the promotional period will also be able to access onward connections to destinations such as Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Hue, as well as other points in the Asia–

Pacific region.

The sale coincides with Vietnam’s National Day celebrations. In Hanoi, Vietjet is hosting a public exhibition showcasing its history, technological innovations and cultural activities, including live performances and interactive

features for visitors.