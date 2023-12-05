Vested expands alternative assets portfolio

New Delhi: Digital investment platform Vested on Tuesday said it is expanding its alternative investment portfolio by offering of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending via Vested Edge, and INR (Indian Rupee) bonds and solar projects via Vested Solar. With its solar offering, Vested is looking to give individuals the opportunity to earn while helping India transition to clean energy, a company statement said.

Through Vested Solar, investors can own solar panels in rooftop projects and earn 10-13 per cent rate of return from the electricity generated over the panel’s lifetime.

The INR bonds offer another alternate fixed income investment opportunity to Vested customers.

Vested offers a curated selection of listed corporate and government bonds, with corporate bonds rated A and above, and government bonds backed by the Indian government, offering 9-12 per cent returns.

Vested Edge allows investors to add P2P lending to their alternative fixed income portfolio, offering potential returns of up to 12 per cent.