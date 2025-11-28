VentureSoul partners closes maiden debt fund at Rs 300 crore

New Delhi: VentureSoul Partners, a SEBI-registered Category II AIF, has closed its maiden debt fund at Rs 300 crore and aims to raise an additional Rs 300 crore through a green-shoe option by February 2026.

The fund offers structured credit to new-economy businesses and counts Micro Labs as its anchor investor, alongside Rupa Group, Glen Appliances and several prominent startup founders.

VentureSoul has already activated its green-shoe option and will continue backing growth-stage companies across sectors.

Co-founder Anurag Tripathi thanked investors and partners for their support. The fund, which announced its first close at Rs 146 crore in September 2024, has since invested in about 15 startups, including Playshifu, Zolostays, Metro Telworks, Metalbook, Captain Fresh, Mozark and True Credits.

Founded in June 2024 by former bankers Tripathi, Ashish Gala and Kunal Wadhwa, VentureSoul focuses on cheque sizes of Rs 20–25 crore and structured debt that helps startups scale without equity dilution.