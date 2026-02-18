Venture Capitalists commited $17 billion to start-ups

New Delhi: Venture capitalists have committed $17 bn to Indian start-ups, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. During an award ceremony of the AI Impact summit, Vaishnaw said the ongoing AI summit has now become the largest summit globally.

“I want to share two things with you. This AI summit is now the world’s largest AI summit, and the investments that are coming to India, in the infra layer, $200 bn and for startups like you, $17 bn committed by venture capital,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw had said that investors are also bullish on India and they have finalised investment of over Rs 200 bn which will materialise over a period of next 1-2 years.