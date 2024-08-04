Vellore Institute of Technology holds 39th annual convocation

Vellore: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, held its 39th annual convocation on Friday. Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), National Board of Accreditation (NBA), Executive Committee-National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) was the Chief Guest. T R Parasuraman, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Karnataka State Development Council and Senior Executive Advisor, Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt. Ltd., was the guest of honour, Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) presided over the convocation.

In his convocation address, Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe exhorted young graduates to be constant learners and strive to improve their employability. Becoming multi-dimensional, acquiring skills and developing the right attitude would help in their career prospects and development, Prof. Sahasrabudhe said.

“Jobs are plenty and whichever profession you choose, how you become multi-dimensional and develop yourselves is important,” he said. For instance, those with mechanical or civil engineering as basic background could think of pursuing courses in Computer Science or Internet of Things and thus improve their employability, he said.

“Have a vision. There’s no dearth of opportunities if you are a constant learner,” he said and added that they should equip themselves to seize the opportunities as the country was inching towards becoming the third largest economy.

Chairman, ASSOCHAM Karnataka state development council and senior executive advisor Toyota Industries Engines India Pvt Ltd, T R Parasuraman said there was no substitute for hard work and that one should learn from failures. “Attitude, knowledge and skills are important for one’s development,” he added.

VIT Founder and Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan underscored the role of educational institutions, government and private sector in further improving the education scenario.

“The rural, poor and middle-class should be encouraged with scholarships to pursue higher education. Also, the spending on higher education and research should be enhanced,” he said. He highlighted the VIT’s role in providing scholarships to the rural, poor and middle class sections in pursuing higher education.

VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan and Dr. G V Selvam and Assistant Vice-President Kadhambari S Viswanathan, Prof. Kanchana Bhaaskaran V S, Vice-Chancellor, VIT, Prof. Partha Sharathi Mallick, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Vellore campus), VIT, Prof. Thygarajan T, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Chennai campus), VIT and Dr. T Jayabarathi, Registrar, VIT also took part in the convocation ceremony.

A total of 8,205 undergraduate and post-graduate students, and 357 Ph.D. graduates were awarded degrees and gold medals were given to 65

candidates.