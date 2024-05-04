Vellore Institute of Technology declares results for its Engineering Entrance Exam

Vellore: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has declared the results of its Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE).

Vellore Institute of Technology Entrance Examination for admissions to B.Tech. programme was conducted from April 19 to April 30, 2024 as a computer-based proctored examination in 125 cities in India and six cities abroad (Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Qatar, Kuala Lumpur and

Singapore).

Applicants from all States and Union Territories of India participated in VITEEE-2024.

The results are available in the portal “https://ugresults.vit.ac.in/viteee” which can also be accessed through VIT website “www.vit.ac.in.”

First Rank was obtained by Rupinder Singh of Haryana, second rank by Bhanu Mahesh Chekuri of Rajasthan, third rank by A Vedaanthh of Andhra Pradesh, fourth rank byAayushi Baid of Assam, fifth rank by Sanvi Singh from Uttar Pradesh, sixth rank by Abhiraj Ramakant Yadav from Maharashtra, seventh Rank by Chaitanya Ramesh Bochre of Uttarakhand, eighth rank by Vicky Kumar Singh of Uttar Pradesh, nineth rank by Sohan Hazra of Himachal Pradesh and tenth rank by Sahil of Bihar.

Applicants within one lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to B. Tech. programmes of VIT Group of Institutions, VIT-Vellore, VIT-Chennai, VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal.

The schedule for rank-wise counselling is: Phase 1 for Ranks 1-20,000 is from May 7 to 10, 2024; Phase 2 for ranks 20,001-45,000 from May 18 to 21, 2024; Phase 3 for ranks 45,001-70,000 from May 29 to June 1, 2024 and Phase 4 for rank 70,001-1,00,000 from June 9 to 12, 2024.

Candidates with ranks above one lakh are eligible for counselling to B.Tech. programmes of VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal only.

Phase 5 counselling for these ranks is scheduled from 20th to 23rd June, 2024. Vellore Institute of Technology encourages the candidates to offer the maximum number of choices during the online counselling to ensure allotment.

The classes are likely to commence from the second week of July 2024

Candidates with top VITEEE ranks will be given Scholarship for all 4 years; ranks 1 to 10 will be given 100 per cent tuition fee waiver; ranks from 11 to 50 will be given 75 per cent; ranks from 51 to 100 will be given 50 per cent; and ranks from 101 to 500 will be given 25 per cent tuition fee waiver.

The district toppers (one boy and one girl) from all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh who had studied in government schools in rural areas will be given 100 percent tuition fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.

Applications for various 3-year Undergraduate programmes, 4-year B.Sc. Hons. (Agriculture), B.Arch., B.Des. (Industrial Design) and 5-year integrated programmes are also open and students can visit VIT website “www.vit.ac.in” for more details.