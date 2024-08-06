Veg thali price rises 11% in July due to higher tomato prices

Mumbai: Vegetable thali’s price increased 11 per cent in July compared to June this year due to higher prices of tomatoes on a monthly basis, according to a report.

Non-veg thali also turned costlier by 6 per cent in July compared to June 2024, the Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis’ monthly ‘Roti Rice Rate’ report stated.

The cost of veg thali, which comprises roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes and potatoes), rice, dal, curd and salad was at Rs 32.6 per plate in July 2024 against Rs 29.4 per plate in June 2024, according to the report.

“Compared to the previous month of June, the prices of vegetable thali increased 11 per cent in July, mainly due to a surge in tomato prices, which accounted for 7 per cent of the rise,” the report said.

Prices of non-veg thali, which comprises the same ingredients but dal gets replaced by chicken, rose by 6 per cent to Rs 61.4 per plate in July 2024 compared to Rs 58 per plate in June this year.

However, on a year-over-year basis, prices of veg thali eased by 4 per cent mainly due to a high base impact of tomato prices. Veg thali prices were Rs 34.1 per plate in July 2023.

In July 2024, tomatoes were priced at Rs 66 per kg, which is lower than the Rs 110 per kg in July 2023. The higher price in 2023 was due to flash floods in the northern states and pest infestations in Karnataka. The July 2024 price is higher than June 2024’s Rs 42 per kg, due to high temperatures affecting the summer crop in key states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the report explained.

The report, however, said that onion prices increased by 65 per cent and potato prices by 55 per cent compared to the same period last year, which limited the overall decrease in thali costs to just 4 per cent.

In the case of non-veg thali, the costs declined 9 per cent to Rs 61.4 in July 2024 when compared to Rs 67.8 in the year-ago period mainly on an 11 per cent fall in broiler rates.