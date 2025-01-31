Vedanta’s Q3 PAT rises 70% YoY to `4,876 crore

Mumbai: Vedanta Limited on Friday announced its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter of FY25 ended December 31, 2024. For Q3 FY25, the company reported profit after tax (before exceptional) of Rs 4,876 crore, up 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 9 per cent quarter-on-auarter (QoQ).

Consolidated Revenue from operations stood at Rs 38,526 crore, up 4 per cent QoQ and 10 per cent YoY.

The consolidated EBITDA of Rs 11,284 crore jumped 30 per cent YoY and 9 per cent QoQ; Margin at 34 per cent up 517 bps YoY. Company’s Net Debt at Rs 57,358 crores with Net debt/ EBITDA at 1.4x (vs 1.7x in Q3FY24).

Cash and Cash Equivalent improved by 66 per cent YoY on the back of robust Free cash flow (pre-capex) of Rs 6,766 crore

Credit rating agency CRISIL upgraded long-term credit rating of the company from AA- to AA with Watch Developing

Parent company, VRL successfully restructured $3.1 billion through bond issuances in the last 4 months resulting in longer maturities of up to 8 years, better covenants

terms and a significant reduction in average coupon rate by 250 bps.