Vedanta’s Q1 PAT rises 13% to Rs 5,000 crore

Mumbai: Vedanta Ltd on Thursday announced its Unaudited Consolidated Results for Q1 FY26. Vedanta delivered robust financials with profit after tax jumping 13 per cent YoY to Rs 5,000 crore. The company clocked the highest ever first quarter EBITDA of Rs 10,746 crore, up 5 per cent YoY.

Vedanta’s EBITDA margin improved by 81 bps to 35 per cent YoY, highest in the last 13 quarters. The company’s consolidated revenue for Q1 stood at Rs 37,434 crore, up 6 per cent YoY. Vedanta’s liquidity improved 7 per cent QoQ & 33 per cent YoY with cash and cash equivalent of Rs 22,137 crore. The company’s Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) improved by 87 bps YoY to 25 per cent.

Credit ratings for Vedanta reaffirmed at AA from both CRISIL and ICRA to AA. The company clocked record quarterly alumina production at 587 KT, up 9 per cent YoY with lowest hot metal cost (ex-alumina) at 888 $/t in the last 16 quarters; overall aluminum cost of production lower by 12 per cent QoQ. Vedanta’s zinc operations in India achieved highest ever first quarter mined metal production at 265 KT and lowest first quarter zinc cost of production at US$1,010/t, lower 9 per cent YoY.

The company’s international zinc operations witnessed a 50 per cent YoY jump in mined metal production with overall cost of production at $1,269/t, lower 21 per cent YoY.

Vedanta’s power sales increased 33 per cent QoQ. The company commissioned 950 MW of merchant power capacity with Athena power plant (Unit 1 – 600 MW) commissioned in July’25 and the Meenakshi power plant unit 3 (350MW) receiving COD in July 2025.