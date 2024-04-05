Vedanta’s Priya Agarwal Hebbar part of WEF’s 2024 Class of Young Leaders

New Delhi/Mumbai: Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited & Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd, has been selected as one of the five Indians to join the prestigious Young Global Leaders Class of 2024 by the World Economic Forum - a group of nearly 90 changemakers who are shaping the future and accelerating positive change through their ground-breaking work.

Established by the World Economic Forum in 2004, the Young Global Leaders Forum represents leaders under 40 from various fields, including politics, business, civil society, the arts, and academia, all dedicated to creating a lasting impact on their communities and beyond.

Priya’s inclusion in the esteemed cohort underscores her exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to making a meaningful difference in society.

Hebbar, expressed in her tweet, “I am honoured and delighted to be recognised as part of the prestigious WEF’s Young Global Leaders 2024 cohort. I look forward to learning and collaborating with young changemakers from across the globe who are shaping the future through positive social impact.”

In the recent years, Priya has carved a niche for herself and for women in the male-dominated mining and natural resources sector. At Vedanta, she is championing the company’s ESG (environmental, social, governance) transformation and spearheads initiatives promoting environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Priya was also recently appointed as Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, and under her leadership, the integrated producer achieved its best-ever mined metal production, crossing the 1 million tonne mark.

She is passionate about transforming the natural resources sector into a sustainable and inclusive sector with her leading many pioneering initiatives such as introduction of the first Battery Electric Vehicle in underground mining.