Vedanta’s oil, gas, saleable steel & refined metal output declines in Q1

New Delhi: Vedanta registered a decline in production of saleable steel, oil and gas, and refined metal in Q1 FY26.

However, aluminium production rose marginally by 1 per cent to 6,05,000 tonnes during the first quarter and the iron ore output also increased by 42 per cent to 1.8 million tonnes during the period. The production of saleable steel dropped 2 per cent to 3,49,000 tonnes, in case of refined metal the decline was by 5 per cent to 2,50,000 tonnes.

In oil and gas, Vedanta’s average daily gross operated production dropped 17 per cent during the quarter to 93,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

“Refined metal production at 250 kt, (was) down 5 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ in line with plant availability and on account of maintenance activities,” the company said in a filing to the BSE. The saleable steel production was “marginally down given the maintenance activities in one of the furnaces,” it said.