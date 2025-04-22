‘Vedanta’s low-carbon metals drive major emissions cut’

New Delhi: On World Earth Day, Vedanta Ltd announced that it has mitigated 28 million tonnes of carbon emissions since FY23. This is roughly equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorbed by more than 1 billion trees annually.

Backed by the country’s largest portfolio of energy transition metals, the company utilised 2.61 Billion Units (BU) of renewable energy including Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) in FY25.

As India emerges as a global hub for green hydrogen, renewable batteries, and

sustainable technologies, Vedanta is enabling the transition with a portfolio of low-carbon products—Restora and Restora Ultra (Aluminium), EcoZen (Zinc), and Super Green SaiSei (Display Glass)—among the greenest in the world.

Sharing her thoughts, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director - Vedanta Ltd & Chairperson – Hindustan Zinc Ltd, said, “World

Earth Day is a powerful reminder for us to take stock of how we are impacting

the planet. At Vedanta, we don’t see sustainability as a checkbox, but as a responsibility that shapes every decision we make. From producing the world’s greenest metals,

scaling up renewables, to empowering our people to be climate champions through the Vedanta Academy for Sustainability, each step reflects our long-term commitment to the planet. I’m proud that these actions are part of the larger transformation we’re driving through Vedanta 2.0, as we lead the way towards a greener, more resilient tomorrow.”

At Vedanta, sustainability is embedded in the core fabric of operations. In FY24, the company recorded a 6.84 per cent decrease in emission metal intensity.

This is in alignment with Vedanta’s continued focus on four key net-zero drivers – transition into renewables-based energy sources, ensuring

that operations run with the highest energy efficiency, augmenting value chain

with carbon-light & non-fossil fuels-based alternatives,

and adopting natural climate solutions for carbon sequestration.