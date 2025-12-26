Vedanta’s iron ore mining arm Sesa Goa achieves 8 mn units of energy savings

New Delhi: Vedanta’s iron ore mining arm Sesa Goa on Thursday said it has saved nearly 8 million units of energy in FY25 and the current fiscal so far through technology upgrades, smarter systems and in-house innovations.

The energy savings are equivalent to powering more than 6,000 average Indian households for a year, highlighting the company’s push towards sustainable mining aligned with India’s clean energy goals, it said in a statement. A key contributor has been its 65 MW waste heat recovery power plant, which converts heat from blast furnaces and coke oven flue gas into electricity, lowering dependence on grid power and strengthening circular economy practices.

Sesa Goa is also scaling up renewable energy adoption, with a 100 kWp solar plant now operational at its value-added business unit. In addition, the company has partially replaced diesel wheel loaders with electric vehicle wheel loaders across mining and VAB operations, reducing diesel consumption by about 50,000 litres per unit annually.

Initiatives including EV wheel loaders, solar power, AI, digitisation & in-house innovation highlight the company’s commitment to ESG goals and its net-zero target by 2050, CEO Navin Jaju said.