Vedanta’s BALCO Medical Centre bags Cancer Grand Challenges Award

New Delhi: Vedanta’s BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), an emerging leader in India’s oncology space, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian co-researchers in a team to receive the prestigious Cancer Grand Challenges Award.

This recognition, with a substantial $25 million grant for cancer research, underscores BMC’s position as a pioneering institution in India’s oncology landscape. The recipient team PROSPECT, comprising of clinicians, advocates, and scientists from BALCO Medical Centre and other esteemed institutions around the world, will be addressing the critical issue of early-onset cancers challenge.

Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson, Vedanta Medical Research Foundation, said: “We are honoured to have been chosen for this prestigious award, which significantly advances the battle against cancer. Over the past six years, at BMC, our leaders, employees, and stakeholders have worked tirelessly to ensure that we have access to the best technologies, and that our patients and communities feel safe and confident.”

The team, PROSPECT, is one of five global teams being funded this year by Cancer Grand Challenges. The teams will be funded by Cancer Research UK, the National Cancer Institute, the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, and Institute National Du Cancer through Cancer Grand Challenges with a total investment of $125 million to tackle some of the toughest challenges in cancer research.