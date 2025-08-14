Vedanta’s $5 billion capex spend boosts India’s industrial, energy self-reliance

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, Vedanta Limited, India’s leading critical minerals, energy transition metals, energy, and technology conglomerate, announced a major milestone - crossing $5 billion in capital expenditure in India from its total planned outlay of $8.5 billion within the country. These investments are focused on capacity expansions, backward integration, and raw material security projects, reinforcing India’s journey towards resource atmanirbharta and building a resilient industrial base capable of withstanding global market volatility.

Vedanta operates some of the largest and most strategic natural resource assets in the country, including the world’s largest single-location aluminium smelter, the world’s largest underground zinc mining site, the world’s largest single location zinc-lead smelter, and India’s largest onshore oil field. In the past two fiscals alone, the company has invested nearly $2.5 billion in India to boost production capacity, strengthen backward integration, integrate new technologies and expand its value-added product portfolio.

In the first quarter of FY26, Vedanta’s subsidiary business Hindustan Zinc announced an investment of $1.4 billion as part of its board-approved first phase of doubling capacity plans. The investment is centred towards setting up a 250 KTPA integrated smelting complex in Udaipur along with mines and mills expansion.

Vedanta has been at the forefront of ensuring domestic availability of key resources including oil & gas, aluminium, zinc, silver, lead, ferrochrome, steel and nickel for India’s growing economy and finding applications in infrastructure, defence, aerospace, automotive, hi-tech manufacturing and technology.