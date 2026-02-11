Vedanta to spotlight critical minerals and global collaboration

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Resources, a diversified global natural resources, energy and technology company, is participating in the African Mining Indaba 2026, being held in Cape Town, South Africa, from February 9 to 12. The annual Mining Indaba is regarded as the continent’s premier platform for mining investment, policy dialogue and deal-making, bringing together governments, industry leaders, investors and development partners from across the world.

Vedanta’s participation, with representation from across the Group including its Africa-based businesses Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in Zambia and Vedanta Zinc International (VZI) in South Africa and Namibia, highlights its strategic focus on critical minerals, responsible mining and global collaboration to support the energy transition, the company said.

The Group’s presence at Mining Indaba underlines Africa’s importance in its long-term growth strategy and its commitment to strengthening India–Africa partnerships in the mining and metals sector.

As part of the official programme, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta, and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc, will deliver a virtual keynote address titled “The Ubuntu of Natural Resources – Bridging India and Africa for a Just Transition.” Her address will focus on the role of critical minerals such as copper, cobalt, aluminium and zinc in enabling an inclusive global energy transition, while emphasising partnership-led growth between India and Africa.

Other senior Vedanta leaders will participate in discussions on Africa’s transition from a supplier of raw materials to an emerging hub for minerals processing and advanced manufacturing, as well as collaborative and stakeholder-driven approaches to mining

partnerships.