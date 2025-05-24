Vedanta to invest Rs 30K cr in Northeastern states

New Delhi: Vedanta Group on Friday said it will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the Northeast in fields of oil and gas, critical minerals, refining facilities, power, optical fibre, system integration, renewable energy, transmission sectors and data centres.

Earlier this year, Vedanta had committed an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam.

On Friday, the group announced investment of Rs 30,000 crore across Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram, at Rising North East Investors Summit here.

The investments will be made in the fields of oil and gas, critical minerals, refining facilities, power, optical fibre, system integration, renewable energy, transmission sectors and data centres in the six Northeastern states, Vedanta said in a statement.