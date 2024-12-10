Vedanta to invest Rs 1L cr in Rajasthan in 2-3 years

Jaipur: Vedanta Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan over next 2-3 years to enhance production capacity of its companies in the state which will create additional 1 lakh employment, a top official of the conglomerate said on Monday.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal also said that the group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd is producing 1 million tonne zinc at present which the company plans to double to 2 million tonne.

“It also makes 800 kilogram silver, which we are going to double to 1.6 tonne. Our all group companies will operate entirely on renewables. We will produce 3 lakh barrel oil and gas. This will lead to Rs 1 lakh crore investment,” Agarwal said.

He announced the setting up of an industrial park on a non-profit basis.

“There are many entrepreneurs who are looking for opportunities. We will supply raw material and provide power supply at doorstep. There are many things that can be made by using zinc and silver. We expect to complete the entire investment in three years and double production capacity,” Agarwal said.