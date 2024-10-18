Vedanta to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha, 2 Lakh new employment opportunity

Mumbai: Vedanta has been the partner of Odisha for the last 2 decades with investment of more than Rs. 1 Lakh Crore, creating more than 1 Lakh jobs in the state. Vedanta has acquired Sijimali mines through auctions, which is one of the largest deposits of bauxite.

During today's interaction with the Chief Minister and his delegation at the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 roadshow, "Utkarsh Odisha," Vedanta Limited announced a new investment of Rs. 1 lakh crore. This investment will be directed towards establishing a 6 million tons per annum alumina refinery and a 3 million tons aluminium plant, focused on producing green aluminium powered by renewable energy. This will create massive industrial complex for the downstream industries, as there are more than hundreds of application of Aluminium which is used in auto, power, construction and railways sectors.

As Odisha progresses toward becoming one of the most developed states with a vision to achieve a half-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, Vedanta envisions Rayagada emerging as a highly developed region, akin to the new Jharsuguda. In collaboration with the Government of Odisha, Vedanta will establish education centers, hospitals, skill development centers, and Nandghars to benefit the people of the state. This will be the largest investment ever made in Odisha which will create 2 lakh jobs and opportunities for 1000s of MSMEs. As Aluminium is the metal of the future, demand for Aluminium is likely to double by 2030.

Hon’ble CM of Odisha Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi said, “Odisha’s new double engine government is committed to the Hon’ble Prime Minister vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. We are inviting the world to come and invest in new Odisha as we target to make Odisha a half trillion-dollar economy by 2030. We are organizing the Make In Odisha event “Utkarsh Odisha” in January 2025 and today during the pre-event road show, we had a fruitful interaction with Vedanta Chairman Shri Anil Agarwal who is impressed by our new robust policy framework. He has joined hands with our government to double their investment in Odisha and further invest Rs. 1 Lakh Cr including a new Alumina refinery which will create more jobs for the people of state. I take this opportunity to thank Shri Agarwal for this new investment and ensure that the state government will provide full support towards development of these projects. Jai Jagannath”.

Shri Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Ltd, commented, “Odisha has always played an important role in Vedanta’s growth. Our investments reflect our commitment to the state's inclusive growth and driving large-scale industrialization. Under the leadership of Hon. CM. Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi, we will continue to contribute to the state’s economic progress, empower communities, and enhance the quality of life for millions in Odisha."

This announcement not only reaffirms Vedanta’s position as a key partner in Odisha’s development but also strengthens the state’s potential to become a global hub for Aluminium and industrial innovation.