‘Vedanta to invest Rs 1 lakh cr in Rajasthan’

Jaipur: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal was conferred with the “Pravasi Rajasthani Samman” at the inaugural Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas in Jaipur on Monday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma presented the award, acknowledging Agarwal’s contribution to industrial growth, employment generation, and social development.

Rajasthan Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav also attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Agarwal announced that Vedanta will double its production capacity across zinc, lead, silver, oil & gas, and renewable energy with an investment commitment of Rs 1 lakh crore. He underscored the pivotal role Rajasthan is set to play in India’s economic expansion, stating, “Rajasthan has abundant reserves of oil, gas, and minerals, giving it the potential to take India’s economy to even greater heights. Just as Punjab feeds the nation, Rajasthan has the capacity to supply the world with minerals and natural resources in the years to come.” A key pillar of Vedanta’s expansion plans is the development of the Zinc International Industrial Park, envisioned to house 200 new industries. The facility will provide power, water, raw materials, and comprehensive infrastructure support, strengthening MSMEs and driving downstream manufacturing.

In addition, the company is establishing North India’s first phosphate fertiliser plant in the state, aimed at supporting agriculture and advancing the vision of a “Green Rajasthan.”

Agarwal pointed out the transformation of Hindustan Zinc under Vedanta’s leadership, noting that production has increased tenfold and India has transitioned from being an importer to a producer of silver. He added: “Rajasthan has not only given me opportunities but has shaped my identity. Coming back here always feels like returning home. I believe Rajasthan’s role in energy, technology, and financial services will become even more influential in the future.”

CM Sharma lauded Vedanta’s ongoing investment momentum and said the state’s policies, including single-window clearance and self-certification, are designed to accelerate industrial approvals. He reiterated his appeal to the youth to embrace entrepreneurship, stating,