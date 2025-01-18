Vedanta shareholders, creditors to decide on demerger plan on Feb 18

New Delhi: Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Friday said that its shareholders and creditors will meet next month to decide on the proposed demerger of the company.

The approval of the demerger proposal will pave the way for the company’s various business verticals to become separate entities.

The BSE-listed mining firm had last month revised its demerger plan and decided to retain its base metal undertaking within the parent firm.

The meeting of equity shareholders, secured creditors and unsecured creditors of Vedanta Ltd is “scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 18... in the matter of proposed scheme of arrangement between Vedanta Ltd and Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd and Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd and Malco Energy Ltd and Vedanta Base Metals Ltd and Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd”, the company said in a regulatory filing.