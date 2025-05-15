Vedanta sets bold goal of 30% female workforce by 2030

New Delhi/Mumbai: For decades, the metals and mining industry stood as a male-dominated fortress, but today, that old narrative is being rewritten by Vedanta Ltd. With 28 per cent of its leadership roles held by women — against a global industry average of just 8 per cent — Vedanta is not only embracing inclusion, it is powering India’s critical minerals and clean energy future with women at the helm.

In a country where female workforce participation dropped to 19 per cent in 2021, Vedanta is not waiting for change — it is leading it. Vedanta’s vision is clear — by 2030, 30 per cent of its workforce will be women. But beyond the numbers lies a deeper mission: to build a future where women don’t just participate in industry — they redefine it.

“We don’t just include women — we elevate them as central architects of transformation,” says Madhu Srivastava, Chief Human Resources Officer at Vedanta Limited. “Our policies are designed to dismantle invisible barriers and create an environment where ambition and family life are not in conflict, but in harmony.”

Real-life stories from Vedanta’s female leaders reflect the impact of this inclusive approach. Dr. Kavita Bhardwaj, Deputy CEO of Hindmetal Exploration, is spearheading India’s search for critical minerals that will define the next century. “I lead exploration missions during the day and cherish time with my family in the evenings — this balance was made possible by Vedanta’s flexible and empowering environment,” she shares.

Vedanta’s push for gender diversity is more than a corporate goal; it’s a strategic imperative. As the country stands at the cusp of an industrial revolution driven by minerals and sustainability, Vedanta is ensuring women are not left on the sidelines — they are in control rooms, on exploration rigs, inside underground mines, and leading boardroom decisions.

From running the world’s largest aluminium potline in Jharsuguda, Odisha exclusively by women, to deploying India’s first all-women underground mine rescue teams in Rajasthan, the company has consistently broken new ground. Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta company, was the first in the nation to deploy women engineers in underground mines following a landmark policy change. In a historic move at the Rampura Agucha mine, women now lead night shifts in control rooms — a change that required active engagement with regulators to ensure gender parity even in working hours.

Supporting this vision are progressive workplace policies that respond to the real needs of working women. From hybrid work and flexible hours to 12-month maternity sabbaticals and crèche facilities, Vedanta has created an ecosystem where women can thrive at every life stage. Women are empowered not just as professionals but as caregivers, mothers, spouses, and community leaders. Unique initiatives like spouse hiring and fully integrated townships with schools, hospitals, and recreation facilities ensure holistic support for families.

The company’s commitment extends beyond the mines and into safety. Its all-women Quick Response Team — Durga Vahini — sourced from rural Rajasthan, is now responsible for safeguarding 38 oil fields. These women are not just protecting vital national assets; they’re reshaping gender roles in India’s security

landscape.