Vedanta seeks $9.5 for Rajasthan gas

New Delhi: Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd is seeking a minimum of $9.5 for the natural gas it produces from its Rajasthan block, according to a tender floated by the firm for the sale of the fuel.

Vedanta sought bids from users for 0.6 million standard cubic meters per day of gas it plans to produce from the RJ-ON-90/1 block in the Barmer basin of Rajasthan in three months beginning October 1. Gas extracted from below ground is used to produce electricity, make fertilizer, turned into CNG to fire automobiles, or piped to household kitchens for cooking purposes.

In the tender, Vedanta asked users to quote a variable ‘P’ that they are willing to pay over and above 14.5 per cent of Brent crude oil price.