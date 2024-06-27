Vedanta Resources sell 2.6% stake in Indian unit

New Delhi: Vedanta Resources on Wednesday divested a 2.6 per cent stake in its Indian mining arm, Vedanta Ltd, for Rs 4,184 crore through an open market transaction.

Finsider International Company Ltd, an affiliate of Vedanta Resources, offloaded shares of Vedanta Ltd through a bulk deal on the BSE. Finsider is one of the promoter entities of Vedanta Ltd. According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Finsider International Company sold 9,79,45,940 shares or 2.63 per cent stake in Vedanta Ltd.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 427.21 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 4,184.35 crore.