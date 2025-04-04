Vedanta Q4 metal and ore production rises, oil & gas output falls

New Delhi: Vedanta registered an increase in aluminium, mined metal, iron ore, and saleable steel output and decline in production of oil and gas in the fourth quarter of FY25.

The company’s aluminum production during the quarter grew marginally by 1 per cent to 6,03,000 tonnes compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Similarly, mined metal production at Vedanta’s Zinc India division rose 4 per cent to 3,10,000 tonnes, driven by improved mined metal grades and mill recovery.

The production of mined metal at the Zinc International division for the fourth quarter was 50,000 tonnes, up 52 per cent year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

The conglomerate also registered a 41 per cent increase in the production of copper cathode, which stood at 44,000 tonnes.

Iron ore production in the January-March period was at 2.1 million tonnes, up 22 per cent from the year-ago period.

The total saleable steel production increased 4 per cent year-on-year, driven by increase in hot metal production due to improvement in operational efficiency of plant.

In oil and gas, Vedanta’s average daily gross operated production dropped 18 per cent during the fourth quarter of FY25 to 96,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day

(boepd).