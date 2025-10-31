Vedanta posts 38% fall in Q2 PAT to `3,479 cr due to an exceptional item

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd reported a 37.9 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,479 crore for the September quarter, impacted by an exceptional item.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 5,603 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite the profit drop, Vedanta’s total income rose to Rs 40,464 crore from Rs 38,934 crore a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue grew 6 per cent to Rs 39,218 crore, aided by high-er LME prices, premia, and forex gains.

CFO Ajay Goel said the exceptional loss of Rs 2,067 crore included a Rs 1,407 crore write-off following an adverse Supreme Court ruling on a power benefit claim and a Rs 660 crore settlement with SEPCO over an arbitration dispute at the Talwandi Sabo power unit.

Though the subsidiary has filed a review peti-tion, the amount was written off as non-recoverable.

Executive Director Arun Misra said Vedanta’s first-half FY26 results demonstrate “resilience” amid vol-atility and weaker commodity prices.

The company achieved 8 per cent year-on-year EBITDA growth through disciplined cost control and volume expansion.

He added that Vedanta made significant progress on new projects — commissioning 1.3 GW of new power capacity, producing first metal from the new BALCO smelter, achieving initial alumina output from the 1.5 MTPA train at Lanjigarh refinery, and starting a 160 KTPA Roaster at Debari.

“With expanded capacity and a recovery in commodity prices, Vedanta is poised to surpass its record FY22 EBITDA of $6 billion in FY26,” Misra said.

As of September 30, 2025, Vedanta’s gross debt stood at Rs 83,544 crore and net debt at Rs 62,063 crore.