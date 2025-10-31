MillenniumPost
Home > Business > Vedanta posts 38% fall in Q2 PAT to `3,479 cr due to an exceptional item
Business

Vedanta posts 38% fall in Q2 PAT to `3,479 cr due to an exceptional item

BY Agencies31 Oct 2025 11:18 PM IST

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd reported a 37.9 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,479 crore for the September quarter, impacted by an exceptional item.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 5,603 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite the profit drop, Vedanta’s total income rose to Rs 40,464 crore from Rs 38,934 crore a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue grew 6 per cent to Rs 39,218 crore, aided by high-er LME prices, premia, and forex gains.

CFO Ajay Goel said the exceptional loss of Rs 2,067 crore included a Rs 1,407 crore write-off following an adverse Supreme Court ruling on a power benefit claim and a Rs 660 crore settlement with SEPCO over an arbitration dispute at the Talwandi Sabo power unit.

Though the subsidiary has filed a review peti-tion, the amount was written off as non-recoverable.

Executive Director Arun Misra said Vedanta’s first-half FY26 results demonstrate “resilience” amid vol-atility and weaker commodity prices.

The company achieved 8 per cent year-on-year EBITDA growth through disciplined cost control and volume expansion.

He added that Vedanta made significant progress on new projects — commissioning 1.3 GW of new power capacity, producing first metal from the new BALCO smelter, achieving initial alumina output from the 1.5 MTPA train at Lanjigarh refinery, and starting a 160 KTPA Roaster at Debari.

“With expanded capacity and a recovery in commodity prices, Vedanta is poised to surpass its record FY22 EBITDA of $6 billion in FY26,” Misra said.

As of September 30, 2025, Vedanta’s gross debt stood at Rs 83,544 crore and net debt at Rs 62,063 crore.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X