Vedanta posts 15% Q-o-Q growth in profit after tax

Mumbai: Vedanta limited relesed its unaudited consolidated results for the Third Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 on Friday.

The company reported the consolidated quarterly revenue of Rs 33,691 crore, consolidated quarterly EBITDA of Rs 7,100 crore with EBITDA margin of 24 per cent.

The firm’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,092 crore, while the company generated robust Free cash flow (pre capex) of Rs 6,504 crore in Decembar quarter of FY23.

The company continues to maintain strong double-digit return on capital employed at 23 per cent. Net Debt/EBITDA of 0.96x, maintained at low level.

It contributed Rs 55,000 crore to exchequer in nine months of FY23.

Vedanta’s proactive commodity hedging for risk management, recorded Rs 2,950 crore gain in nine months of FY23.

The company’s dividend yield was highest among peers at Rs 81 per share Year to Date of FY23 dividend including 4th interim dividend of Rs 12.5/share.

Vedanta continues to maintain healthy cash and cash equivalents of Rs 23,474 crore as on December 31, 2022.