Vedanta Ltd sees significant improvement in S&P’s 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment

New Delhi: Vedanta Limited, India’s largest diversified natural resources company with a significant global footprint, announces that it has seen a 5 point improvement in Corporate Sustainability Assessment by S&P Global (formally known as DJSI) for the year 2023. Vedanta, which has scored 81 points this year compared to last year’s score of 76, has scored higher than its global peers.

Vedanta has been at the forefront of sustainable practices and is leveraging new technologies to safeguard the environment and communities. The company is also committed to ensuring transparent & timely communication regarding its sustainability programs for all stakeholders. Vedanta’s ESG strategy includes becoming a net zero carbon organisation by 2050 or sooner for which the company aims to spend $5 billion over the next 10 years.

Vedanta’s steady improvement in its composite score in S&P Global’s Annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment is a testimony of the company’s long-term commitment to all aspects of E, S, and G.

Vedanta believes that the metals and mining sector will play a critical role in helping the world transition to a low-carbon future. By adhering to global standards of sustainable business practices Vedanta’s endeavor is to ensure that this transition occurs in a responsible manner.