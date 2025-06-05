Vedanta Ltd ramps up renewable energy power capacity to 1.03 GW

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it has increased its renewable energy power capacity to 1.03 GW and is on track to achieve 2.5 GW of green energy by 2030.

The company has ramped up its renewable energy round-the-clock equivalent power capacity to 1.03 GW through power delivery agreements, according to a statement.

The goal of achieving 2.5 GW of green energy by 2030 is aimed towards the ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner, the statement said.

“The 1 GW renewable energy will potentially enable Vedanta to mitigate more than 6 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. This is roughly equivalent to carbon sequestration by nearly 350 million trees annually,” it added.

The renewable energy projects include a mix of wind, solar and pump storage technologies.

“Our integrated approach to resource management and sustainability is central to Vedanta’s vision of transforming for a sustainable future. As the Indian economy expands, Vedanta is undergoing a transformation that will support the rapidly growing needs of the economy.

“By expanding our production of critical minerals and investing in renewable energy, we are powering global efforts to combat climate change,” Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd and Chairperson Hindustan Zinc Ltd, said.

Vedanta Limited is a global leader in critical minerals, energy and technology, operating a diverse portfolio of world-class assets. It is the world’s largest integrated producer of zinc, the fourth-largest global producer of silver, amongst the world’s top aluminium producers, India’s only private oil and gas producer, and one of its largest private power producers.