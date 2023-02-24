Vedanta Ltd conferred with prestigious Kincentric Best Employer Award for 2022

Delhi/Mumbai: Vedanta Ltd. on Friday announced that it has been conferred with Kincentric Best Employer Award – India 2022, one of the most prestigious recognitions globally.

The award comes as part of Kincentric’s robust assessment that measures and identifies organisations who have transformed their people practices driving better business outcomes.

Vedanta’s people-first approach is geared towards fostering a culture that is engaging and empowering. The core values of the organization nurture innovation, creativity and diversity. The company’s top class people practices make for an enriching experience for its employees.

Vedanta’s HR philosophy encompasses an inclusive approach to become an industry leading employer across all businesses.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company at an award ceremony held in Mumbai, Sunil Duggal, Group CEO, Vedanta Ltd. said, “We are humbled on being conferred the prestigious Kicentric Best Employer award. This recognition by Kicentric is a testament of our people first approach. At Vedanta, people are our greatest asset, and we are very proud of our globally benchmarked people practices.”

Speaking on this recognition, Madhu Srivastava, CHRO, Vedanta said, “It is a matter of pride to have been recognised as a Kincentric Best Employer, that demonstrates our commitment to people and our continued focus on creating an engaging and agile environment built on trust and shared values.’’

Praveen Purohit, Dy CHRO, Vedanta Ltd, added, “The recognition is a testimony of our progressive HR programs, continuously setting benchmarks in best global people practices, creating a strong pipeline of leaders and sustaining Vedanta as an employer of choice through some of the industry leading key initiatives.”

Kincentric, a global HR Advisory firm performs a study of Best Employers across geographies. The study involves a four step rigorous selection process comprising of individual employee-experience questionnaires, CXO-experience questionnaires, and extensive auditing of HR Processes by industry experts.