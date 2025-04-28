Vedanta leverages AI & smart tech to transform industrial safety

New Delhi: On World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Vedanta Ltd reaffirmed its commitment to a safety-first culture through a comprehensive suite of initiatives rooted in predictive and inclusive safety, supported by cutting-edge technologies.

The company has deployed a host of leading-edge technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led monitoring systems, drones, fatigue detection systems, smart helmets, and tele-remote operations, which are transforming industrial safety across its operations.

The theme of World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2025 focuses on the impact of digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) on workplace safety and health. As workplaces evolve with AI, robotics, exoskeletons, and remote work, these technologies bring both opportunities and challenges.

Vedanta’s zinc business in India, is the first in country to deploy virtual reality (VR)-based winder training simulator system that mimics the working of shafts (lifts) which are used for material and manpower movement. The company is also the first in India to introduce VR-based underground vehicle simulator that trains employees in driving the vehicle in mines.

Vedanta’s aluminium business has also deployed drones to perform inspections before material extraction at its operations.

In the company’s oil & gas vertical, Vedanta has implemented an AI-based Safety Surveillance Monitoring System with AI cameras at strategic locations, resulting in an 80 per cent reduction in manual efforts thereby enhancing safety.

Vedanta is also engaging with Shark Tank India participant Jarsh Safety, a startup involved in the development of smart safety wearables that is focused on reducing heat stress and improving connectivity in various industrial setups.

Vedanta is dedicated to ensuring safety across its operations, where every individual is responsible for workplace

safety.