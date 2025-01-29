Vedanta inks MoU worth Rs 1 lakh crore with Govt of Odisha at Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Ltd, a global leader in natural resources and technology on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 1 lakh crore with the Government of Odisha, on the opening day of Utkarsh Odisha, the state’s global investment conclave organised in Bhubaneswar. The MoU was signed in the presence of Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha and Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Ltd. This transformative commitment aims to accelerate Odisha’s industrial growth by establishing world-class aluminium production facilities and promoting sustainable development across the state.

The collaboration includes the development of a 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) aluminium plant and an aluminium park that is poised to emerge as a major hub for downstream producers of aluminium products. Together, the announced initiatives will not only further cement Odisha’s crucial role in the global aluminium value chain, but will also generate 2 lakh employment opportunities and foster MSME growth across sectors like automotive, power, construction, and logistics.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Ltd, remarked, “Odisha has always been integral to Vedanta’s growth story, and its resources have played an indelible role in India’s rise. This MoU represents a significant step toward driving large-scale industrialization and socio-economic development in the state, and a reiteration of our commitment to its progress. We are proud to deepen our decades-long collaboration with the Government of Odisha, ensuring sustainable growth, skill development, and a better quality of life for millions in the state.”