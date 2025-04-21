Vedanta chief hails Rajasthan as India’s next industrial powerhouse

Jaipur: In a compelling message posted on social media, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday highlighted the vast untapped mineral wealth of Rajasthan and the need for accelerating industrial development to further unlock the state’s economic potential. Drawing attention to GDP data, he noted that Rajasthan despite being richly endowed with natural resources, trails behind states like Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, all of which have GDPs exceeding $300 billion.

This comes at a time when Rajasthan is charting its path towards a $ 350 billion economy by 2030. With a GDP of $196 billion, Rajasthan lags behind its industrial peers, as shown in recent projections.

In his social media post, Vedanta Chairman, said, “The land of Rajasthan holds immense wealth below the ground — oil & gas, stone, copper, silver, gold, zinc, potash, rock phosphate — elements that can power a new wave of prosperity for the state.”

The state is endowed with some of the richest and widest ranges of natural resource reserves in the country. He further added, “If we fully harness this natural treasure, Rajasthan’s GDP and revenues can skyrocket, countless new jobs can be created, and widespread prosperity can follow. What’s clearly needed is the establishment of thousands of manufacturing units to tap into this vast underground potential and transform minerals into value-added products.” Additionally, he also hailed Rajasthan as an entrepreneurial hub and wrote, “Some of India’s greatest entrepreneurs hail from Rajasthan. Their business acumen has made a mark across the globe.

Agarwal emphasized this in his tweet, saying “The state also has the highest potential in renewable energy and oil and gas. This powerful combination of resources and energy can propel Rajasthan to India’s number one state.”

Vedanta Group, through Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) and Cairn Oil & Gas, has been a key player in harnessing this mineral wealth sustainably. Vedanta’s extensive operations across Rajasthan, have made the state a global hub for zinc, silver and oil & gas production.

Calling Rajasthan his ‘karmabhoomi’, Agarwal reiterated, “Vedanta is fully committed to support Rajasthan and its leadership to achieve new heights for this amazing state.”