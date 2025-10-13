Vedanta arm BALCO produces 1st metal from India’s largest smelter

Korba: Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO), a unit of Vedanta Aluminium, has produced the first metal from India’s largest 525 kilo Ampere (kA) smelter, marking a major milestone in the country’s aluminium sector.

Located in Korba, Chhattisgarh, the smelter is part of BALCO’s ongoing one million tonne per annum expansion project and represents a leap in smelting technology, surpassing the previous Indian benchmark of 378 kA. The commissioning of the new 0.435 MTPA potline will raise BALCO’s total aluminium capacity to 1 MTPA, placing it among the global “Million Tonne Club.”

The company will now account for over 20 per cent of India’s total aluminium output.

BALCO said the expansion supports the government’s Make in India and self-reliance goals by ensuring a steady supply of high-quality domestic aluminium for critical sectors like defence, aerospace, construction, automotive, and power transmission.

CEO and Director Rajesh Kumar said the milestone reinforces BALCO’s commitment to “nation-building with responsibility, efficiency, and innovation,” adding that it will boost employment and allied industries. Vedanta Aluminium’s overall capacity will rise to 2.8 MTPA, making it one of the world’s largest aluminium producers. The project was executed with partners including L&T, ABB, Siemens,

and GAMI.