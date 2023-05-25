Vedanta appoints Mike Young as senior VP for semiconductor biz

Mumbai: Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL) has appointed Mike Young as Senior Vice President, Project Management Office and Manufacturing Operations. In this role, Mike will oversee the seamless execution of manufacturing and operational processes. “Mike Young brings with him 34 years of extensive experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing across multiple geographies with significant contribution to two high volume startups,” said David Reed, CEO, VFSL. “We are delighted to welcome him to VFSL. He will play a critical role in establishing best-in-class semiconductor manufacturing processes and operations.” “The global semiconductor industry is projected to reach a trillion dollars in the coming decade, and India is at the cusp of becoming a major semiconductor player,” said Mike Young.