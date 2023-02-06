Vedanta appoints David Reed as CEO of its semiconductor business

Mumbai: Vedanta on Monday announced the appointment of David Reed as the Chief Executive Officer of its semiconductor business. He will be responsible for setting up a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab unit and semiconductor assembling and testing unit. A 35-year veteran in the semiconductor industry, his extensive global experience includes establishment of a complete semiconductor ecosystem with global execution of wafer fabrication, research and development, assembly and testing, total quality management and packaging, and supply chain management. In a career spanning several geographies he has established a reputation for growing the business, increasing revenues, delivering shareholder values, executing joint ventures and building winning teams.

