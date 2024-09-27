Vedanta Aluminium Becomes First in India to Receive BIS Certification for Aluminium Wire Rods and Rolled Products

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Aluminium proudly announced today that it has become the first and only company in India to receive the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its aluminium wire rods and rolled products, including sheets, plates, and strips. This achievement comes as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) mandate requiring BIS certification for all aluminium wire rods and rolled products sold in India takes effect.



Vedanta’s BIS certification applies to products manufactured at its Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) facility in Chhattisgarh and its Jharsuguda unit in Odisha, demonstrating the company’s proactive approach to compliance with the new regulation. Introduced on August 31, 2023, by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Mines, the quality control order sets a September 26, 2024, deadline for all manufacturers to obtain certification. Vedanta Aluminium has acted swiftly to meet this requirement, underscoring its commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards.



The BIS certification covers a broad array of Vedanta Aluminium’s products, including 12 mm wire rods, rolled sheets, rolled conductor plates, rolled plates, EC ingots, alloy ingots, and primary ingots, which serve various engineering and industrial purposes. With seven BIS certifications spanning 17 products, the company has secured a significant competitive advantage in both domestic and international markets.



Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vedanta Aluminium, lauded the government’s initiative, stating, “The government’s mandate for certification is a step in the right direction to ensure India produces and consumes high-quality aluminium. BIS certification for Vedanta Aluminium’s wire rods and rolled products is a testament to our commitment to quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. Our investments in state-of-the-art technology and innovation have made this achievement possible, and we are prepared to meet the growing demand for high-quality aluminium products in India.”



Vedanta Aluminium’s comprehensive product portfolio includes Restora – Low Carbon Aluminium, billets, wire rods, alloy ingots and cast bars, AlSi T-ingots, slabs, and rolled products. These offerings cater to industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, electrification, engineering, packaging, and consumer goods. The company’s integration of cutting-edge technology and global expertise has positioned it as a preferred supplier in over 60 countries worldwide.



Producing over 2.37 million tonnes of aluminium in FY24, Vedanta Aluminium is India’s largest aluminium producer, manufacturing more than half of the country’s total output. The company has been recognised for its sustainable development practices, ranking first in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 for the aluminium industry.

