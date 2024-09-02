Vaishnaw visits Railway Training Institute B’luru

New Delhi: Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, made a historic visit to the Railway Training Institute in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone for the institution. MoS V Somanna and Satish Kumar, who has now become the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board have accompanied Vaishnaw. This visit, their first to the Multi-Disciplinary Divisional Training Institute, was marked by meaningful interactions with over 150 trainees, including drivers, assistant drivers, and technical staff.

During the visit, Vaishnaw engaged openly with the trainees, listening to their concerns and addressing their long-standing demand for the change of uniform. The trainees advocated for a more comfortable and modern uniform, to which the Minister agreed, recognizing the importance of practicality and modernisation.

The visit also covered broader topics such as the training curriculum, infrastructure improvements, and career development. Vaishnaw’s approach was collaborative, seeking suggestions and demonstrating a commitment to inclusive decision-making. MoS V Somanna and Satish Kumar actively participated in these discussions, further emphasizing the leadership’s dedication to addressing the trainees’ needs.

In a gesture that broke protocol, the Minister, along with his colleagues, shared lunch with the trainees, fostering a sense of camaraderie and solidarity. This act resonated deeply with the staff, who felt heard and valued.

The visit concluded with a sense of achievement, highlighted by a group photograph with the trainees, symbolizing a new era of trust and

cooperation between the Ministry of Railways and its dedicated staff.