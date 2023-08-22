Vaishnaw inspects Gwalior station redevelopment work

Gwalior: Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected Gwalior Railway Station and saw the ongoing redevelopment work there. Vaishnaw seriously observed all aspects of the station redevelopment work and scrutinized it closely. He saw the model, layout plan of the of the redevelopment work of Gwalior railway station and reviewed the future plan through power point presentation.

He also instructed to take care of the quality of works and completing the works in a time-bound manner. Vaishnaw also said that since the rail operations will remain uninterrupted during this redevelopment work and the movement of passengers will also continue, it should be ensured that safety norms are followed for ensuring safety of passengers. In this sequence, he asked the officers to do this work like their household work. Vaishnaw also interacted with the officials of the executing agency and the consultant company of this redevelopment project and asked them to pay attention to safety and quality.

During this, General Manager North Central Railway Satish Kumar made a power point presentation of the station development work and officials of the construction department informed the minister about the progress of the project.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Vaishnaw expressed satisfaction over the progress of this redevelopment work and said that a huge concourse is being built which will be a great gift for the residents of the city. He talked about the launch of sleeper version of Vande Bharat soon so that long distance passengers can get comfortable travel of Vande Bharat.

On the occasion of his visit to Gwalior, he also inspected the General Manager office of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Gwalior. On this occasion, he expressed the need to work in mission mode to further improve the consumer services. In this sequence, instructions were given to convert the present network into optical fiber within a month.

On reaching Datia, Vaishnaw interacted with the workers of redevelopment work of the station being undertaken under Amrit Bharat Yojana. At the station, he talked to the station master and other railway personnel and encouraged them to do better work.