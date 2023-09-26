Uttarakhand CM Dhami to hold roadshow in London

London: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received a traditional welcome from members of the diaspora from the state ahead of an investors roadshow in London on Tuesday, to pitch the Global Investors Summit scheduled in Dehradun in December.

Dhami, who is leading a four-day delegation to the UK, was received at the airport in London on Monday evening by India’s Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh followed by a cultural gathering organised by community groups with their roots in Uttarakhand.

“I am heartened by the grand welcome with Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari folk songs extended to me by non-resident Indians from Uttarakhand,” he tweeted. “I appealed to them to visit their state at least once a year and also got the chance to update them on the opportunities of religious tourism that Uttarakhand offers, besides its immense progress across the fields of health, education and employment,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to interact with UK-based industry chiefs during a visit to the Indian High Commission in London and a parliamentary visit before hosting an Investor Roundtable for the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023 at the Taj Hotel in London, where the delegation will highlight the favourable investment climate and collaborative opportunities on offer in the state for UK investors.

Double digit employment growth in the last two decades, geographical proximity to capital New Delhi, abundant natural resources, high performing industrial parks, 10 per cent of India’s auto component production and a top pharmaceutical manufacturing state are among the factors to be flagged as the attractions of Uttarakhand for foreign investors. After London, the delegation will take its roadshow to Birmingham on Wednesday, where a series of industrial and academic interactions are also scheduled.

On Thursday, the final day of the visit, discussions with representatives from European countries such as Spain and Germany are expected.

The focus of the UK visit is to invite investors and businesses to participate in the Global Investors Summit in Dehradun on December 8

and 9.