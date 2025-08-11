UTS bags 1st prize in SME category

HYDERABAD: Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Limited., a Hyderabad-based defence technology firm, has bagged the first prize in the SME category for Excellence in Research and Development at the ELCINA Defennovation Awards 2025.

The company was honoured for indigenously developing an advanced high-performance Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) jammer—marking a significant stride towards India’s self-reliance in cutting-edge defence technology.

The CUAS jammer enhances the nation’s electronic warfare capabilities by detecting, tracking, and neutralising hostile drones through non-kinetic electronic countermeasures.

Designed to counter asymmetric air warfare threats to military forces and critical infrastructure, it leverages advanced RF signal processing and fully indigenous R&D.

The system offers protection against surveillance, payload delivery, and swarm drone attacks while improving situational awareness for defence personnel—aligning with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

“This award reflects our commitment to nurturing homegrown technologies that meet India’s defence needs while strengthening global competitiveness,” said Dr. Nagendra Babu Samineni, Managing Director of Unistring Tech Solutions (UTS).

According to the company, the innovation fills a critical gap in the country’s defence preparedness and reinforces India’s credentials as an exporter of advanced electronic warfare systems.