US Senators question TCS on hiring and H1-B visas

New Delhi: India’s largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has come under scrutiny from US lawmakers over its hiring practices and use of H-1B visas.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley and ranking member Richard Durbin have written to TCS CEO K Krithivasan, rais-ing concerns about layoffs of American staff while continuing to petition for thousands of H-1B workers.

The senators noted that TCS has announced plans to lay off over 12,000 employees worldwide, including American staff. TCS laid off nearly five dozen employees in its Jacksonville office alone, according to the letter

At the same time, in FY25 the company received approval for 5,505 H-1B workers, making it the second-largest employer of new H-1B beneficiaries.

The letter questioned why the company seeks foreign workers despite widespread layoffs in the US tech sector and asked whether TCS makes “good faith efforts” to hire Americans first. It also pressed for clarity on whether American staff were displaced by H-1Bs, whether pay parity exists between visa holders and local staff, and if recruitment ads for H-1Bs are listed separately from general hiring ads.

The lawmakers also sought details on outsourcing arrangements, asking how many H-1B workers are directly employed by TCS and how many are placed with other firms.

The senators flagged that TCS is already under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over alleged bias against older American workers. They requested detailed responses to nine specific questions by October 10, 2025. The development comes as US immigration policy tightens, with President Donald Trump recently signing a proclamation raising new H-1B visa fees to $100,000 starting FY27, a change expected to re-shape hiring strategies for IT services firms. Agencies