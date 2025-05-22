US research institute at New York named after Dr Achyuta Samanta

New York: The City University of New York (CUNY) has named a newly established research institute after well-known educationist Dr. Achyuta Samanta. The institute, titled the “Achyuta Samanta India Initiative CUNY Crest Institute” (ASIICCI), was inaugurated on Tuesday in New York. The inauguration took place in the presence of academicians and dignitaries from the United States. This is the first time a research institute in the US has been named after an Indian.

The institute will support research by American students on Odisha’s art and heritage. It will also focus on Dr. Samanta’s work in education and tribal development.

The initiative was proposed by Dr. Milton Santiago, President of Bronx Community College under CUNY, after his recent visit to KIIT and KISS in Bhubaneswar. Impressed by Dr. Samanta’s work, Dr. Santiago suggested naming the institute after him. The proposal was approved by the university board.

Dr. Samanta attended the inauguration on an invitation from Dr. Santiago.

At the inauguration, Dr. Santiago remarked, “The Achyuta Samanta India Initiative will help American students from diverse backgrounds understand and engage with India’s tribal communities, cultural roots, and one of the world’s most impactful educational models.”

At the event, Dr. Samanta said it was an honour to have an institute in the US named after him. He said the recognition was a matter of pride for Odisha, KIIT, and KISS. He dedicated the honour to the people of Odisha and the KIIT-KISS community.

CUNY, a 175-year-old public university in the U.S., has more than 300,000 students and includes 25 colleges. It has students from 122 countries.

Dr. Samanta was also awarded the university’s highest honour, the Presidential Medal, during the event.