US removes sanctions on BARC

Washington: The Biden administration on Thursday announced lifting sanctions on three Indian entities - Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center, and BARC.

Imposed during the Cold War era, the removal of sanctions on these three Indian entities will support US foreign policy objectives by reducing barriers to advanced energy cooperation, including joint research and development and science and technology cooperation, towards shared energy security needs and goals, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said on

Wednesday.

Simultaneously, the BIS added 11 entities to the Entity List, under the destination of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), for activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.