US ‘reciprocal’ tariffs against dozens of nations draw dismay

Frankfurt (Germany): Sweeping new tariffs announced Wednesday by US President Donald Trump provoked dismay, threats of countermeasures and urgent calls for further negotiations to make trade rules fairer.

But responses were measured, highlighting a lack of appetite among key trading partners for an outright trade war with the world’s biggest economy.

Trump said the import taxes, ranging from 10 per cent to 49 per cent, would do to US trading partners what they have long done to the US. He maintains they will draw factories and jobs back to the United States.

“Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years,” he said. “But it is not going to happen anymore.”

Trump’s announcement of a new 20 per cent tariff on the European Union drew a sharp rebuke from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said it was a “major blow to the world economy.” “The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe,” von der Leyen said. Groceries, transport and medicines will cost more, she said while visiting Uzbekistan. “And this is hurting, in particular, the most vulnerable citizens.”

Von der Leyen held off, however, from announcing new retaliatory measures and underlined that the EU was ready to negotiate with the US.

Analysts say there’s little to be gained from an all-out trade war, for the United States or other countries.

“If Trump really imposes high tariffs, Europe will have to respond, but the paradox is that the EU would be better off doing nothing,” said Matteo Villa, a senior analyst at Italy’s Institute for International Political Studies.

“On the other hand, Trump seems to understand only the language of force, and this indicates the need for a strong and immediate response,” Villa said. “Probably the hope, in Brussels, is that the response will be strong enough to induce Trump to negotiate and, soon, to backtrack.”

Europe’s strategy so far has been to limit retaliation to early tariff rounds to just a few politically sensitive goods such as bourbon and motorcycles in an attempt to push the US to the negotiating table, rather than escalate an all-out trade war that could cripple its export-dependent economy.

Economists say the next target could be US tech companies. They fall into the services category, where the US exports more than it imports to Europe and thus would be more exposed to retaliation.

The EU response, likely to be ready by the end of April, includes the option of a tax on US digital giants, said French government spokesperson Sophie Primas. “We’re going to target the services, for example, digital services which are not being taxed for now and could be, the GAFAM for example,” she said on French radio RTL. That’s a colloquial acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft.

Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the EU won’t be able to limit itself to saying the tariffs are damaging — “we must show that we have strong muscles.”

He added: “But this is with the aim of an agreement, because that is the best for prosperity in the US, for prosperity in Europe and for prosperity in the world.”

Nobody wants a ‘trade war’

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer said the UK government would react with “cool and calm heads,” telling business leaders in London that he hopes to get the tariffs lifted with a trade deal. “Nobody wins in a trade war, that is not in our national interest,” Starmer said.

Japan, America’s closest ally in Asia, plans to closely analyse the US tariffs and their impact, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said, while refraining from talk of retaliation.

‘Blow to global economy’

Financial markets were jolted, with US stock futures down by as much as 3 per cent early Thursday and a 2.8 per cent drop in Tokyo’s benchmark leading losses in Asia. Oil prices sank more than $2 a barrel.