US raises concerns over India’s license mandate for laptop and tablet imports

NEW DELHI: US trade chief Katherine Tai has raised concerns with India over the Asian nation’s new order mandating licenses for the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers, according to a statement, Reuters reported.

Tai’s intervention comes amid worries the licensing regime could impact shipments from the likes of Apple and Dell and force firms to boost local manufacturing.

“She noted that there were stakeholders that needed an opportunity to review and provide input to ensure that the policy, if implemented, does not have an adverse impact on US exports to India,” as per the US statement issued after Tai met with India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal on

August 26.

India’s new licensing regime, which is due to come into effect on November 1, aims to “ensure trusted hardware and systems” enter the nation. It also seeks to reduce dependence on imports, boost local manufacturing, and in part address the country’s trade imbalance with China, according to an Indian government official.

India and the US will also continue discussions to find a solution to the only bilateral dispute between the two nations at the World Trade Organisation, which involves measures by New Delhi on certain agricultural imports into the country, according to the

statement.