US-India trade talks, TCS earnings to drive market this week: Analysts

New Delhi: Equity investors are up for an eventful trading week ahead as the 90-day suspension period of the reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump ends on July 9, analysts said, adding that a positive outcome from the trade negotiations could further lift market sentiment, particularly benefiting trade-sensitive sectors.

Besides, Q1 earnings from IT major TCS and foreign fund movement would also dictate sentiment at the Dalal Street, experts said.

July 9 marks the end of the 90-day suspension period of the Trump tariffs imposed on dozens of countries, including India. An additional import duty of 26 per cent was announced on Indian goods entering the US.

“This week holds significant importance not only for Indian markets but for global equities as well. The most anticipated event is the outcome of the US trade (tariff) deadline on July 9, which could shape global trade dynamics. Investors will also closely monitor the release of the US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes on the same day,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Domestically, the spotlight will shift to corporate earnings, with IT major TCS and retail giant Avenue Supermarts among the prominent companies scheduled to report their quarterly results, setting the tone for the Q1 earnings season, he added.

Movement in global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee-dollar trend would also be monitored by investors this week.

“A positive outcome from the US-India trade negotiations could further lift market sentiment, particularly benefiting trade-sensitive sectors like IT, pharma, and auto. Considering the broader indices currently trading at elevated levels, the market participants will closely watch for signs of earnings catch-up from upcoming Q1—starting this week,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments

Limited, said.