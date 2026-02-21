US-India partnership has critical role to play to make AI benefits available to everyone: Pichai

New Delhi: The US-India partnership has a critical role to play in making the benefits of AI available to everyone and everywhere, said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc Sundar Pichai on Friday.

Speaking here at the AI Impact Summit ahead of India and US signing of Pax Silica declaration, he said alongside the recent interim trade agreement, this will lay a strong foundation for a robust US India tech partnership for many years to come.

Pichai said Google is proud to serve as a connection point between the two countries “both figuratively and literally”.

The US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica, is aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

“Yesterday, at the opening session, I shared some thoughts on this profound moment of AI. I said we are on the cusp of an era of hyper progress and new discoveries, but the best outcomes are not guaranteed,” Pichai said.

He further said, “We must work together to ensure the benefits of AI are available to everyone and everywhere. The US India partnership has a critical role to play.”

Pichai said,”Pax Silica focuses on making sure that the supply chains are safe and secure and encourages greater commercial partnerships across key technologies... Alongside the recent trade agreement, this will lay a strong foundation for a robust US-India tech partnership for many years to come.”

Google is proud to serve as a connection point between them, both figuratively and literally, he added.

Elaborating, he said, “We have teams across both countries working seamlessly together on some of our most important initiatives, innovations that start in India, like Google Pay are making products better for people all over the world.”

Bullish on India, Pichai said, “I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI, and we are supporting it with a full stack commitment, including product scaling and infrastructure.”

He listed several initiatives undertaken by Google in India, including partnerships with the government to bring AI applications with real world impact such as timely monsoon forecasts to farmers and helping healthcare workers screening for diseases, besides the $15 billion investment in Indian infrastructure with the AI hub in Vizag announced last year.

“Building on this, we recently announced the India America connect initiative, which will deliver new subsea cable routes to connect the US India in multiple locations across the southern hemisphere,” Pichai said.